Black Stars' Kingsley Schindler urges Ghanaians to support local football with enthusiasm

Black Stars player Kingsley Schindler has entreated Ghanaians to show enthusiasm towards the Ghana Premier League by following and watching the matches.

Despite being born in Germany, the 29-year-old opted to play for Ghana and won his first cap in the Black Stars game against Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in March.

In a video shared by the official social media handles of the Ghana Premier League, the FC Koln player encouraged Ghanaians to patronize the local league because of its greatness as explained by his family who are based in Kumasi.

“I encourage everybody to watch the Ghana Premier League because my family is from Kumasi and every time we talk about soccer they tell me how great the betPawa Premier League is, so I encourage you to watch, follow it and bring back the love,” he said.

Schindler was called up to the Black Stars squad following Tariq Lamptey's injury ahead of the international break last month.

With eight matches to end the season, Aduana Stars remain on top of the standings with 47 points, three ahead of Medeama SC in second place.

The Ogya Boys' title ambitions will take them to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to face Asante Kotoko on Sunday, while third-place Hearts of Oak face Bechem United.