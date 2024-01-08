Black Stars: Konadu calls for total commitment ahead of AFCON 2023

Former Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu has called upon Black Stars players to give their utmost efforts at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

In an interview aired on Kessben FM, Konadu stressed the importance of preparation and dedication from the team. "At this stage, every invited player must be ready to give 100 percent," he emphasised. "We need maximum support from the public, and the players themselves must also play their heart out. It's very important."

Ghana are placed in Group B alongside record-winners Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde. The tournament is set to begin on Saturday, January 13 and run until February 11, 2024.

Ahead of the competition, the Black Stars will face Namibia in a pre-AFCON friendly at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday night. Konadu believes that the team needs to be well-prepared and focused to make a significant impact at the tournament.

"We have no choice; we just need to prepare well for the tournament," he reiterated. "Every player must be ready to give their all and play with passion. It's crucial for us to have the support of the fans and for the players to perform at their best."