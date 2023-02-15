Black Stars: Laryea Kingston counsels Chris Hughton to maintain majority of squad

Ex- Ghana midfildier Laryea Kingston has advised newly appointed Black Stars coach Chris Hughton to keep at least 70% of the current squad.

Laryea argues that an extensive replacement of players will hurt the team's progress.

The former Great Olympics player believes there is a lot of quality in the current sqaud, and that bringing in a few new legs will stimulate healthy competition for a spot in the starting line up.

Kingston said: "I believe he'll still maintain at least 70% of the players that went to the World Cup in the current squad. If you look at the squad that we took to the World Cup, they are not bad at all. If you try to come in and change everybody on the ground, I don't think you have a solid team.

"You go in and you building a team...you try to bring in the quality ones that will come and give the regular players in the team competition. That's how to build a team.

"If you have 70% out and leave 30% which means you are now coming to build the foundation from the scratch and it will take longer."