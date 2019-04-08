The Black Stars are set to be seeded for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations draw although CAF is yet to announce the pots for the event in Cairo on April 12.

It is expected that CAF use a mixture of the March 2019 Fifa world rankings and recent performances in the Nations Cup to sort the teams into four lots.

Pot 1 is likely to be made up of Egypt‚ Ghana‚ Tunisia‚ Ivory Coast‚ Cameroon and Senegal‚ while Pot 2 should be Morocco‚ Nigeria‚ the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)‚ Algeria‚ Mali and Guinea.

South Africa, Uganda‚ Guinea-Bissau‚ Zimbabwe‚ Angola and Burundi are likely to make it to Pot 3.

Pot 4 could have some potentially tricky opponents in Mauritania‚ Namibia‚ Benin‚ Kenya‚ Madagascar and Tanzania.

The 24 qualified nations are divided into four pots‚ each containing six teams‚ which will be drawn into the six first round groups

The top two sides in each pool advance to the second round‚ along with the four best third-placed teams.

At the last Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, Ghana were draw in Group D alongside Egypt, Mali and Uganda and finished second.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will run from 21 June to 19 July with an expanded 24 teams for the first time.

Africa Cup of Nations likely draw pots:

Pot 1: Egypt‚ Ghana‚ Tunisia‚ Ivory Coast‚ Cameroon‚ Senegal

Pot 2: Morocco‚ Nigeria‚ DRC‚ Algeria‚ Mali‚ Guinea

Pot 3: Uganda‚ SA‚ Guinea-Bissau‚ Zimbabwe‚ Angola‚ Burundi

Pot 4: Mauritania‚ Namibia‚ Benin‚ Kenya‚ Madagascar‚ Tanzania