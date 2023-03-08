Black Stars look to captain Andre Ayew's experience for success

The Black Stars are preparing for a new era under Chris Hughton's leadership, and the hope is that captain Andre Ayew will continue to play a key role.

At 33 years old, Ayew has had a storied career, having played at the highest level for a prolonged period of time.

Ayew's experience in national team football is unparalleled. He has been through the ups and downs and has a wealth of experience in adapting to different situations.

He led Ghana to win silverware at the World Stage as the captain of the Black Satellites when they won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2009.

Ayew was also present during Ghana's near-misses in the African Cup of Nations, coming close to victory in 2010 and 2015, only to lose to Egypt and Ivory Coast in the finals. With focus on winning the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations next year, his experience will be vital to the team's success in the upcoming tournament.

The Black Stars are hoping that Ayew's experience and leadership will guide the younger players and provide them with valuable insights and advice.

Ayew's presence in the team is essential, and his contribution to the team's success in the upcoming tournament will be crucial.

Ayew is expected to be included in Ghana’s squad for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers doubleheader against Angola.