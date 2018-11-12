Black Stars look to get back on track in 2019 AFCON qualifiers

The Black Stars of Ghana are looking to get their 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifying campaign back on track against Ethiopia in Addis Ababa this Sunday.

Drawn into qualification Group F, the Ghanaian national team currently sits in third place on three points after just two games played.

Ghana’s bid to qualify for next year’s tournament in Cameroon was thrown into a frenzy when the Sierra Leone Football Association was suspended by FIFA in early October due to alleged governmental interference in the country’s footballing matters.

The Black Stars were due to play back-to-back bouts against Sierra Leone but the fixtures have been postponed pending FIFA and the CAF’s decision on how to resolve the matter. The Sierra Leone FA, as well as the country’s vice president, travelled to Switzerland last month to meet with FIFA officials.

It leaves Ghana trailing on points behind first placed Kenya and second placed Ethiopia, having played half the matches their opponents currently have. Ghana started their campaign with a resounding 5-0 home defeat of Ethiopia in Kumasi.

After over a year’s absence due to the disruption of World Cup qualification Ghana played their second match only to be defeated 1-0 away to Kenya. That, coupled with the postponement of the matches with Sierra Leone, leave Ghana’s qualification campaign on the rocks.

Ghana hold a sturdy record in the qualification rounds of the competition. In six games played they’ve won three, drawn two and only lost one, which came in their most recent match up against Kenya.

Kwesi Appiah, in his second spell as manager has named a strong squad for the game in Addis. Defensive veterans such as Harrison Afful, John Boye and Jonathan Mensah bring much needed experience and strength at the back. Although Inter star Kwadwo Asamoah has been ruled out with a swollen knee.

Likewise up front there’s much to be encouraged about. Captain Asamoah Gyan is likely to be the first name on the team sheet, while Levante forward Emmanuel Boateng has been called up after receiving his first cap in May this year when he netted a goal from the penalty spot.

Ethiopia host Ghana in Addis Ababa on Sunday 18 November. Kick off is at 13.00. Ghana will then play their remaining game at home to Kenya next March, providing there is no resolution with Sierra Leone’s FA and FIFA. A first or second place finish will see them qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next June.