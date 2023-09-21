Black Stars maintain FIFA world rankings in latest update

The FIFA World Rankings for September 2023 have been unveiled, and the Black Stars find themselves in familiar positions.

Both globally and in Africa, the team's rankings remain unchanged from the previous release.

Globally, the Black Stars retain their 60th place, while in the African context, they hold the 11th position. These rankings mirror the standings the four-time African champions held in the July rankings.

During the September international break, Ghana's national football team, under the guidance of coach Chris Hughton, participated in two matches.

They demonstrated their resilience by coming from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over the Central African Republic in the final 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier, held in Kumasi. This win confirmed their qualification for next year's AFCON tournament.

In another noteworthy fixture, the Black Stars triumphed over Liberia with a convincing 3-1 victory in an international friendly match hosted at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The FIFA World Rankings provide a snapshot of the performance and standing of national teams across the globe.