Black Stars management committee dissolved after AFCON 2025 qualification failure

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has dissolved the Black Stars management committee with immediate effect following the team’s dismal performance during the 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana struggled in the recently concluded qualifiers, losing three games and drawing three games across the period.

Playing six games without a win, the West African powerhouse finished bottom on the standings in Group F, derailing the team’s AFCON qualification chances.

For the first time in 20-years, the Black Stars will miss the Africa Cup of Nations after falling short in Group F. The last time Ghana failed to qualify for the CAF’s biggest event was back in 2004.

Following a crunch meeting on Wednesday, the Ghana FA has decided to dissolve the Black Stars management committee after qualification failure.

“Immediate dissolution of the Management Committee of the senior national football team, the Black Stars. In doing so, we sincerely thank the members of the Committee for their service to Ghana Football over the years” a statement from the Ghana FA reads.

The Ghana FA are expected to constitute a new management committee to steer affairs in subsequent games.

The Black Stars will now shift their attention to the 2026 World Cup qualifications next year. The team will return to action in March 2025 for the continuation of the qualifiers.