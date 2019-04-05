Black Stars management committee to attend 2019 AFCON draw

The newly constituted Black Stars management committee will be in Cairo next Friday for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations draw.

Last month, the Normalisation Committee announced a five-member team head by Dr KK Sarpong, who is CEO of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

His assistant is the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Perry Okudzeto.

The rest are former African Footballer of the Year Ibrahim Sunday, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Member of Parliament for Atiwa East, Abena Osei Asare.

The committee has been tasked to supervise the activities of the Black Stars, and collaborate with the technical team to facilitate all arrangements to ensure the team gets the best of preparations for the Nations Cup.