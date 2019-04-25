Black Stars Management Committee will not be entitled to winning bonus during AFCON- Deputy Sports Minister

Deputy Sports Minister who also doubles as management committee of the Black Stars Perry Okudzeto has stated emphatically that the new Black Stars management committee will not be entitled to any winning bonus during the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

According to him the members on the committee, are all workers and government appointees thus they are just on the committee to help the course of the national team.

“As management team of the Black Stars we are not going to be part of the winning bonus structure. We are already working for the government and we are just coming in to help so the country can be successful especially in terms of the national team which we want to see it progress”

“We the management team have decided we are not going to take any winning bonus at the tournament with the team”, he added.

The Black Stars management committee which is made up of five-members is headed by Dr Kofi Kodua Sarpong, Deputy Sports Minister Perry Okudzeto, Ibrahim Sunday, Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye and Madam Abena Osei Asare.

The committee will among other things, supervise the activities of the Black Stars, and collaborate with the technical team to facilitate all arrangements to ensure the team gets the best of preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The committee has already begun it operations as they were in Cairo, Egypt for the AFCON draw this month as well as went to UAE to inspect the facilities that the Black Stars will use during the pre-tournament camping.