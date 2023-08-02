Black Stars management committee member Stephen Appiah has explained why he does not attend meetings despite his important role.

Appiah was appointed a member of the reconstituted management committee of the Black Stars in February 2022, after the team’s horrendous showing in Cameroon during the Africa Cup of Nations, however, his appointment is only on paper as he has refused to attend meetings.

In an interview with Prime Take, Appiah shed light on his decision, stating, "I have never shown up [for management meetings]. I have my own reasons. It is not because of anything, but I have my reasons."

"Everybody knows that when it comes to… but who am I to say no if I’m given an opportunity to serve? I can’t say no, I won’t do it. I will do it, but it is how we go about things."

"People think myself and Kurt, we have issues. We are very cool. People think that there are some fracas between Kurt and I. No, there is no bad blood between us, but we are very cool, and we even share ideas."

"But I think… You see, I’m one person who always wants things to be done in the right way, that’s it, and I didn’t get it right the way I wanted it.

"We have spoken, and whoever is supposed to know knows. It’s not only about Stephen, I think people should be treated in the right way. I think when they are giving people appointments, they have to do it in the right way,” he added.

The reconstituted Black Stars management committee is led by GFA Vice President, Mark Addo.