Black Stars midfielder Majeed Ashimeru nears return after AFCON injury

Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru is on the path to recovery from a leg injury sustained during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Anderlecht player, a key figure for the Black Stars, was forced off during Ghana's last group-stage game against Mozambique.

Ashimeru has now commenced mobility exercises as part of his rehabilitation process and is expected to be fully fit in the next two to three weeks.

The injury had occurred in the first half of the match against Mozambique, contributing to Ghana's eventual group-stage elimination from the tournament.

Despite being without a coach at the moment, Ghana is actively searching for a replacement for the sacked Chris Hughton.

Ashimeru's impending return is anticipated to bolster both Anderlecht's midfield options and Ghana's national team in upcoming assignments.

The midfielder's recovery is particularly crucial as he has emerged as a key player for both club and country. His return will likely provide a welcome boost to Anderlecht and offer new options for the yet-to-be-appointed Ghana coach.