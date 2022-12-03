Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus defends captain Andre Ayew after penalty miss

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus defended Andre Ayew after the captain missed a penalty in the team's loss to Uruguay.

On Friday at Al Janoub Stadium, Uruguay defeated the Black Stars 2-0 by scoring twice in six minutes after Sergio Rochet saved the usual reliable Ayew's early penalty.

The Black Stars were eliminated from the 2022 World Cup at the group stage as a result of the loss, which prevented them from moving on to the knockout round.

“The easiest thing we can do is to blame one person [for the elimination] or whichever,” Kudus said. “In the second half, I also got chances that I could have scored; some could be qualified as a penalty also, so we all had chances to have an effect in the game.

“I don’t really think the penalty has an effect on the whole performance. Andre is a great leader and a great captain.

“After the penalty miss, he was still in the game, and stood up for the whole team like everyone did, but the result went the other way, so we learned from it and stay positive.”

Kudus assisted Ayew to score Ghana's first goal in Qatar before the Ajax midfielder scored twice in the second game against South Korea.