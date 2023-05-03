Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus named world's top U-23 dribbler, beats Vinicius, Musiala

Ghana's Mohammed Kudus has been named the best U-23 dribbler in the world this season, according to a report by football observatory body, CIES.

The Ajax playmaker has been instrumental in the Dutch Champions' campaign, standing out ahead of big names like Vinicius Junior, Bukayo Saka and Jamal Musiala.

Kudus boasts an impressive 76.9% success rate in dribbling, with a min/dribble standing at 18:10. He is miles ahead of Angelo Gabriel of Santos, who comes in second with a 64.2% success rate and 13:56 min/dribble. Meanwhile, Rodrigo of Real Madrid is third with a 61.1% success rate and 25.42 min/dribble.

Mohammed Kudus 🇬🇭 is among the TOP FIVE U-23 dribblers in the top 35 leagues in the world. 👏👏👏 Top of the list is Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior. But Kudus is the most successful dribbler with 76.9% success rate. pic.twitter.com/j7UHGbGoln — Ibrahim Sannie Daara (@SannieDaara) May 3, 2023

The ranking is a testament to Kudus' exceptional skills on the field, which have earned him praise and admiration from fans and football experts alike.

The Black Stars midfielder has been a standout player for Ajax, helping them secure the Dutch Eredivisie title this season.

Kudus' success on the field is also a boost for Ghanaian football, as the country continues to produce world-class talent. His performance has been a source of inspiration for young footballers in Ghana and across the African continent.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Kudus, but one thing is certain: he has cemented his place among the best U-23 players in the world with his impressive dribbling skills.