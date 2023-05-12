Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey happy with competition from Jorginho at Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has welcomed the competition for a place in the starting lineup, saying he has no problem with Jorginho starting ahead of him.

In the last two Premier League games, Partey has missed out on a spot in the starting eleven, with Italian midfielder Jorginho taking his place.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal's game against Brighton this weekend, Partey emphasized that the competition between him and Jorginho is beneficial for the team. "For me, it is something that always happened. I have always had competition, which is good for me. I enjoy it," he said.

Partey went on to explain that the competition will only help Arsenal improve as a team. "The purpose of the club is to create competition and that helps the club to grow more and also pushes us to be able to give our best in the game," he added.

The Ghanaian midfielder joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in October 2020 and has made 36 appearances for the Gunners so far this season.

He has played a crucial role in midfield, providing defensive cover and linking up play in attack.

Arsenal will be hoping to secure all three points when they take on Brighton at Emirates Stadium on Sunday to keep alive their title dreams.