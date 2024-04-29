Black Stars mourns death of fitness coach Romeo Ricky Roy

Black Stars have confirmed the passing of fitness coach Romeo Ricky Roy.

"Sad to announce the sudden passing of our Fitness Trainer Ricky Roy Romeo. May his gentle soul rest in peace," posted on Twitter on Monday.

Sad to announce the sudden passing of our Fitness Trainer Ricky Roy Romeo. May his gentle soul rest in peaceðŸ’”ðŸ•Šï¸ pic.twitter.com/sl0pIEnIeQ â€” ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­ Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) April 29, 2024

Details surrounding his demise are limited, but it is reported that he passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Accra.

Roy initially joined the backroom staff of the Black Stars in 2021 during Milovan Rajevac's second stint as coach.

He continued to serve with the national team during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Before his tenure with the national team, Roy gained recognition in February 2020 while serving as a member of the coaching staff for Division One League side Vision FC.

He became known for his heroic actions during a league match against Agbozume Weavers when he saved a player's life.