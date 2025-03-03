Black Stars must go into Chad, Madagascar games with a winning mentality – Winfred Schaeffer

Black Stars Technical Advisor Winfred Schaeffer has stressed the importance of going into the upcoming World Cup qualifiers with confidence and a winning mentality.

According to him, Ghana needs to pick crucial points from the games against Chad and Madagascar to improve chances of qualifying for the mundial next year.

“We have to go to the next two matches with confidence, with a winning mentality. The players have to know when they come here and he go back to the club he is highly motivated, he's fit, and nobody think in his home that Oh, now I have to go to Ghana and the field is not good. And the pitch is not good. The massage is not good. No. That is first what we have to do.

“We have to bring, the players have to be happy when they come here. Then we can make a big step towards the United States, Canada and Mexico. That is what we have to do,” Winfred Schaeffer said in an interview with the media team of the Ghana FA.

Ghana sits second in Group I after four matches in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars can go to the top of the pile with wins against Chad and Madagascar later this month.