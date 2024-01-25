Black Stars must stop playing with people's hearts - Rev. Frimpong

Former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), Reverend Opuni Frimpong, has urged the Black Stars to take their games more seriously and avoid toying with the emotions of Ghanaians.

Rev. Frimpong expressed his frustration with the team's recent performances, suggesting that they give the impression that the Black Stars are playing with the sentiments of Ghanaians. He acknowledged that football is meant to entertain, but emphasized that people have become emotionally invested in the team and its performance.

In an interview with Adom FM, Rev. Frimpong implored the leaders of the Ministry of Sports and the Black Stars to take note of the impact their performances have on fans. He stated, "We beg the leaders from the Ministry of Sports to the lower ranks...our emotions are attached to the team. People couldn’t sleep, others had headaches because anytime we go to the AFCON then we get knockout of the group stages. It looks like they are now playing with people’s hearts."

Rev. Frimpong's concerns follow Ghana's disappointing exit from the 2023 African Cup of Nations, where the Black Stars were eliminated at the group stages for the second consecutive time. The team began their campaign with a loss to Cape Verde, followed by draws against Egypt and Mozambique.