Black Stars need good technical team to surprise the world - Ghana Sports Minister

Ghana Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif has called for the appointment of a good technical team for the Black Stars, believing that it is the key to the team's success.

The Ghana Football Association is set to appoint a new technical team after the Otto Addo-led team's mandate expired after the World Cup.

Otto Addo stepped down after Ghana failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, finishing last in Group H, which also included Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Ghana only won one of the three games, losing to Portugal and Uruguay while narrowly defeating South Korea.

"We have a very young team. What happened in Qatar shows that we have a bright future and if we keep the team together and get a good technical team to man them, we will create surprises in the world," he said as reported by Kumasi-based Pure FM.

"We have talents from 20, 21, and 22 years and if you look at what Kudus Mohammed exhibited, if we are able to play together for a very long time, we will have a good future," he added.

Kudus was Ghana's best player in Qatar, scoring two goals and creating one goal.