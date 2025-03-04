Black Stars need unity to succeed, says former coach Kwesi Appiah

Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has stressed the need for unity in the Ghana national team as they gear up for key 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this month.

The team has been dealing with a captaincy dilemma, with reports suggesting that Otto Addo has settled on Jordan Ayew as the new captain, replacing his elder brother Andre Ayew.

Thomas Partey, previously the deputy, is said to have declined the permanent captaincy role, preferring a non-leadership position, while Alexander Djiku is expected to serve as Ayew’s deputy.

Speaking on Luv FM, Appiah, who is currently the head coach of Sudan, urged the Black Stars to resolve any internal conflicts to ensure smooth progress in the qualifiers.

"If they’re able to sort the captaincy issue, then it’s okay, because the players we have are quality, and then we make sure there’s no division in the team," he said. "Without unity, we cannot achieve anything, so I hope and pray that Ghana will qualify for the World Cup."

He also expressed optimism about the team’s current standing in Group I, where Ghana is level on points with Comoros at the top.

“Well, for me, the little advice I can give is I’m really happy that our position at the moment is not that bad. Secondly, I am hoping that what I have heard is true, that they’re trying to sort out the captaincy issue. If there are other issues, I hope they resolve them, but you know I’m not with the team, so it’s not everything that I know.”

Black Stars resume their qualification campaign against Chad on March 17 at the Accra Sports Stadium before travelling to face Madagascar in Morocco for another crucial encounter.