Black Stars need unity to win 2019 AFCON - Thomas Partey

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey says Black Stars can end their long wait for the Africa Cup of Nations trophy in Egypt if the team is united.

According to him, having quality players is not enough to guarantee success at the nations cup.

The 25-year-old midfielder was not even born when Ghana last won the competition in Libya 1982.

Since then they have been to three finals and this year they are in a group alongside holders Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau and Benin.

"To win a tournament like Afcon sometimes quality alone is not enough," he told BBC Sport.

"We have to be able to sacrifice and go the extra mile and with that and a little bit of luck, I am sure we will emerge victorious.

"Unity and working for each other will be vital because we have got the quality of players already so we all have to on the same page.

"This will be my second major tournament with the team so it's hard to tell what has been wrong in the past but we need to be united."

Partey, who had an impressive season with Atletico Madrid, will be expected to play a key role for the Black Stars in the tournament.