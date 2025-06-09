GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Black Stars new boy Christopher Baah Bonsu reveals admiration for late Ghana star Christian Atsu

Published on: 09 June 2025
Black Stars new boy Christopher Baah Bonsu reveals admiration for late Ghana star Christian Atsu

Fast-rising Ghanaian winger Christopher Baah Bonsu has revealed admiration for late Ghana star Christian Atsu, saying he models his game after the 2015 African Cup of Nations best player. 

The talented winger, who plies his trade for Belgium outfit KRC Genk recently marked his debut for the Black Stars following an impressive campaign.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Angel FM, Baah Bonsu disclosed he feels inspired by the successes chalked by the late Ghana star and aims to live up to his level.

“I model my game after late Christian Atsu. May his soul rest in peace. Growing up, I wanted to be like him as a footballer. I really admired his style of play” he said.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has returned to Ghana for the holidays after a long campaign in the Belgium Pro League.

Bonsu Baah scored three goals and delivered four assists in 38 matches for Genk in the just ended campaign.

Atsu, a former player of Chelsea tragically died in 2023 following a devastating earthquake in Turkey.

