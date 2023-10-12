Black Stars new boy Jerome Opoku joins team in Charlotte ahead of Mexico and USA friendlies

Istanbul Basaksehir defender, Jerome Opoku has joined the Black Stars team in Charlotte ahead of the international friendlies against Mexico and the United States.

The English-born defender received a late invite as replacement for the injured Brighton and Hove Albion right-back Tariq Lamptey.

Opoku, a former Fulham youth team player, could make his Ghana debut in the game against Mexico on Saturday at the Bank of America stadium in North Carolina.

The 24-year-old trained with the team for the first time on Wednesday as he begins his journey with the national team.

The games will be used as preparatory matches for next month's World Cup qualifiers as well as the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast next year.

Coach Chris Hughton has 21 players in camp following the absence of Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku and Osman Bukari.

Ghana will engages the United States three days after the Mexico friendly.

The Players in camp include:

Richard Ofori, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Alidu Seidu, Kingsley Schindler, Nicholas Opoku, Stephan Ambrosius, Gideon Mensah, Joseph Aidoo, Joseph Painstil, Salis Abdul Samed, Antoine Semenyo, Ernest Nuamah, Ransford Konigsdorffer, Jordan Ayew, Elisha Owusu and Inaki Williams, Edmund Addo, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus and Jerome Opoku.