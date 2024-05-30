Black Stars new boys Ibrahim Sulemana and Brandon Thomas-Asante to join Ghana camp for first time today

The two rising talents of the Black Stars, Ibrahim Sulemana and Brandon Thomas-Asante, are all set to make their debut appearance in the team's training camp today, May 30th, 2024.

The Ghanaian national team will commence their preparations at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers, beginning next week.

This exciting news was announced by head coach Otto Addo at the Ghana FA headquarters on Wednesday.

Sulemana, who plays as a defensive midfielder for Cagliari, has been given the nod after showcasing his skills in 21 matches across various competitions.

On the other hand, Thomas-Asante, who currently plays for West Bromwich Albion in the English second tier, has netted an impressive 11 goals in 41 appearances.

The duo will be joining forces with 24 other players as they embark on a week-long training camp in Accra before their first match against Mali.

Currently, Ghana holds the 4th spot in their group, trailing behind Comoros by three points after two games.

Their first match will be against Mali on June 6th in Bamako, followed by a clash with the Central African Republic four days later in Kumasi.