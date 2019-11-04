Black Stars newboy Mohammed Salisu shines as Real Valladolid thump Mallorca

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu produced a rock solid performance as Real Valladolid defeated Real Mallorca in La Liga on Sunday.

The player, who received his maiden Black Stars call up, lasted the entire duration as the White and Violets thrash Real Mallorca 3-0 at the Jose Zorilla stadium.

Joaquin Fernandez Moreno opened the scoring for Valladolid five minutes before the first half break.

Five minutes into the second half Enes Unal doubled the lead from the spot.

Sandro Ramirez completed the scoring after netting late into injury time.

Salisu was solid in the heart of defence ensuring the home side kept a clean.

His performances this season in La Liga has earned his positives reviews earning him a call up to the national team for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin