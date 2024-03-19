Black Stars newcomer Nathaniel Adjei attributes career boost to U-20 AFCON triumph

New Black Stars defender Nathaniel Adjei has attributed his first senior call-up to Ghana's national team to his participation in the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), describing it as a pivotal moment that opened doors for his career.

Adjei, who was a mere 16 years old at the time, played a crucial role in Karim Zito’s squad during the U20 AFCON held in Mauritania. Despite his youth, Adjei made significant contributions, featuring in all three group stage matches before an unfortunate injury sidelined him for the knockout stage.

Reflecting on the tournament, Adjei emphasised its significance in shaping his career trajectory.

"I’ve played in the U17, U20, and U23 but winning the AFCON was the biggest step for me in my career. It’s not easy to go into a tournament and win the ultimate," he remarked in an interview with 3 Sports.

The Black Satellites' triumph in the U-20 AFCON, culminating in a 2-0 victory over Uganda in the final, proved to be a turning point for Adjei. He believes that the success of the tournament propelled his career forward, leading to numerous opportunities both domestically and abroad.

"That year we had the opportunity to win and it opened a lot of doors for me. I had a couple of offers outside and then in the end I ended up in France. That tournament improved my career," Adjei added, acknowledging the impact of the U20 AFCON victory on his professional journey.

However, despite his newfound recognition and achievement, reports suggest that Adjei may be unlikely to report for the upcoming friendlies with the Black Stars.