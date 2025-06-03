Black Stars now has a succession plan – Akonnor

Former Black Stars head coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor has expressed confidence that Ghana’s senior national team now has a clear succession plan in place.

His comments follow head coach Otto Addo’s decision to hand opportunities to several young and debutant players during the recently concluded 2025 Unity Cup in London.

Notably absent from the squad were key players such as Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo, and Inaki Williams.

In their place, five newcomers â€” Joseph Tetteh Anang, Aaron Essel, Caleb Yirenkyi, Abdul Aziz Issah, and Mohammed Gaddafi Fuseini â€” were handed their first senior call-ups.

Speaking to Graphic Sports, Akonnor, who led the Black Stars from 2020 to 2021, said he was impressed by the raw talent and potential of the fresh faces.

“Potentially, the young players have good talent. In some time to come, this generation will fade and it will give the coach an opportunity for replacement,” he explained.

He believes the current strategy shows Ghana is actively preparing for the future with a new generation of players ready to step up.

After a loss to Nigeria in their opening game, Ghana bounced back with a commanding 4-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago to finish third in the Unity Cup.

The Black Stars will next regroup in September for Matchday 7 and 8 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where they are set to face Chad and Mali.