GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Black Stars: Odartey Lamptey is confident young guns can end trophy drought

Published on: 16 February 2023
Black Stars: Odartey Lamptey is confident young guns can end trophy drought
Nii Odartey Lamptey

Ex- Ghana midfielder Nii Odartey Lamptey believes the current Black Stars team can win trophies for Ghana under Chris Hughton.

Odartey is convinced the current squad has good prospects because of its youthful nature.

Speaking to Asempa Sports Odartey said: “I think we should believe in the boys that played at the World Cup. They are still young so let us work on them for 2 or 3 years and they will do great things. From what I saw at the World Cup there is a lot of potential in the materials (players) that played.

He (Chris Hughton) may bring in one or two players but I believe he should maintain 80 to 90 percent of them”, he added.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more