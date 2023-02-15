Black Stars: Philosophy won't change under Hughton- Fatawu Dauda

Ex-Black Stars goalkeeper Fatawu Dauda says he doesn’t foresee any major changes in the style of play of the Black Stars under new coach, Chris Hughton.

Fatawu’s stance is premised on the fact that the technical team still comprises the same personnel and as such they can build on the positives from the World Cup.

The U20 national team(Black Satellites) goalkeepers’ trainer said: “Now the national team (Black Stars) we have the same technical team. It’s only Otto Addo who is out so I think they are going to continue with their philosophy.

“We saw when they played in the World Cup for a very long time you will not see the Black Stars playing a game starting build up from the back but in this world Cup they did it…We will do well, we will play like what we used to play football before, how people know Ghana to play. We are going back,” he added.