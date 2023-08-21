Black Stars physiotherapist enhances skills on European tour

Black Stars physiotherapist Dr Jonathan Quartey is currently on a skill update tour across Europe to elevate his expertise in the field.

The two-week journey aims to equip him with advanced knowledge and enhance his skills.

As a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Physiotherapy, School of Biomedical and Allied Health Sciences at the University of Ghana, Dr Quartey's commitment to professional development is evident. His tour has already taken him to prominent football establishments in Europe.

During his time in Austria, he visited the Red Bull Academy in Salzburg. There, he engaged in clinical sessions and familiarized himself with their cutting-edge facilities. Collaborating closely with the Academy's Head of Physiotherapy, James O'Brien, allowed him to glean insights into their approaches to physiotherapy and athletic performance.

Currently in Germany, Dr Quartey is furthering his learning at the prestigious Borussia Dortmund. This visit, facilitated by former Ghana coach Otto Addo, provides him with the opportunity to work closely with the club's physiotherapists and gain firsthand experience in their practices.

His European tour doesn't end there. Dr Quartey's itinerary includes a four-day stint in the Netherlands with a team in Den Haag. This additional learning experience underscores his dedication to continuous improvement.

Since joining the Black Stars in February 2020, Dr Jonathan Quartey has been a valuable asset to the team's medical staff. His comprehensive experience extends beyond the national team to include roles with other Ghanaian youth squads.