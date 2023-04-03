Black Stars players can strengthen Black Meteors for U-23 AFCON – Kudjoe Fianoo

The President of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Kudjoe Fianoo, has said that Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko can include some Black Stars players in his team for the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in June.

Tanko has expressed his desire to add some of the Black Stars players, including Kamaldeen Suelemana, to his squad for the upcoming tournament.

Fianoo believes that this move will strengthen the Black Meteors team and increase their chances of qualifying for the Olympics for the first time in 20 years. Speaking to footballghana.com at an event, Fianoo said, "For a very long time, the Black Meteors have lost out in some of these competitions. It's good news [the Black Meteors have qualified for the 2023 U-23 AFCON]."

He further added, "The good news is that there is just a thin line between the Meteors and the Black Stars. If the two teams are doing well, it impacts positively on each of them. I know there are some players who could be drawn from the Meteors to the Black Stars, some [Black Stars players] can also be brought to strengthen the Meteors."

Fianoo's remarks come after the Black Meteors secured qualification for the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations after beating Algeria 2-1 on aggregate. The team's impressive performance was led by players such as Ernest Nuamah, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, and Danlad Ibrahim, all of whom have been in the Black Stars squad before.