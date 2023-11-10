Black Stars players must change their mindset - Samuel Inkoom

Former Black Stars defender Samuel Inkoom has raised concerns over the apparent lack of passion exhibited by the national team and has questioned why players fail to replicate the same zeal seen at their respective club levels.

The Black Stars faced harsh criticism from fans after delivering lackluster performances in two recent friendly matches against the USA and Mexico during the September international break.

While many fingers have been pointed at coach Chris Hughton, Inkoom contends that the players themselves should bear a significant portion of the blame for the team's uninspiring displays.

"We are going to a tournament, let's say we play against Asante Kotoko or Hearts of Oak, and we beat them 10-0, everybody will say we have a team. But you see the kind of friendly games we played against the USA; we all saw it. We see that there is a problem in the team, not only the coach. The players also have to change their mindset." Inkoom told Citi FM.

"The moment you are called to play in the national colors, it is not only about you. You are defending the Ghana national team; you are defending the motherland. Some of the players, okay, they can make you sack a coach just like that because of what, maybe he is not playing, maybe this or that, he is not talking."

"We should not put too much pressure on the coach alone. We have good players, we have quality players who, when playing for their club sides, can perform exceptionally. So why is it that in the national team, they don't bring the same passion, the same zeal they exhibit in their respective club competitions?"