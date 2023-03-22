Black Stars players pay final tribute to Christian Atsu after training in Kumasi

Players of the Black Stars, led by Andre Ayew, paid their final respect to late former Ghana international Christian Atsu.

The Black Stars assembled in Kumasi for preparations ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola on Thursday.

After training on Tuesday, the team came together to say their final goodbye to the player who was laid to rest on March 17, 2023.

Atsu tragically died following the devastating earthquake which hit Turkey and Syria on February 6.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle United winger was confirmed dead 12 days after his lifeless body was recovered from the rubble of his apartment.

He made 65 appearances for the Black Stars and scored nine times for the senior national team.

Atsu was on a temporal break from the Black Stars after last playing for the team at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, in 2019.

Ghana will host Angola on Thursday for the first-leg of their double-header.