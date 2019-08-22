Black Stars players pay tribute to Junior Agogo

Ghana Black Stars players have paid tributes to former Ghana International Junior Manuel Agogo who passed on early Thursday morning.

The ex-Ghana striker passed away in a hospital in London this morning aged 40.

Agogo was making progress following his gradual recovery from stroke that had debilitated him for some time now.

Former Players and current players of the Black Stars have paid tribute to the ex-Nottingham and Zamalek player

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom wrote: "R.I.P junior Agogo.. Our prayers are constantly with your family"

Jordan Ayew wrote: "Thoughts and prayers and the family and friends of Junior Agogo"

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew wrote: "One of the worst days in life. RIP big bro Junior Agogo. Words indeed fail me"

Asamoah Gyan: "Hmmmm life, Rest well soon"

