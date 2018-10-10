Black Stars players reluctant to play ' useless' Asante Kotoko friendly

Black Stars players are unwilling to play a friendly against local giants Asante Kotoko amid injury fears, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

Several of the country's top players believe the scheduled friendly against the Ghanaian powerhouse is needless and senseless.

Many of them who have spoken to GHANAsoccernet.com on condition of anonymity are unenthusiastic about the friendly.

It appears the hurriedly arranged friendly is not a well thought-out plan by the team after the decision sparked controversy in the country.

There are many who believe the continuous stay of the team in camp is not economically prudent as its burden the Ghanaian taxpayer.

Former Ghana FA vice-president Fred Pappoe has warned against the 'risky and illegal' friendly

The Black Stars was due to play their West African neighbours in the qualifiers on Thursday but the game was rescinded due to the government of Sierra Leone's interference in the activities of the SLFA.

Following the cancellation of the game, coach Appiah will engage his players with a game against Asante Kotoko.

The 58 year old is expected to field most of his fringe players as he continues with the rebuilding of the national team.

The team will continue training in Kumasi today after several of the players arrived in the country for the game this week.

Ghana remains top of group F of the AFCON qualifiers after two games despite losing to Kenya last month in Nairobi.

The four times African Champions have three points but with a better goal advantage to their opponents.