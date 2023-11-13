Black Stars players report to camp ahead of 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Black Stars have convened in Accra today, marking the commencement of their preparations for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

As camp opened on Monday, players have already reported, including Joseph Paintsil, Denis Odoi, Baba Iddrisu, and Abdul Fatawu Hamidu.

The squad is expected to be at full strength by Tuesday, November 14, as more players join.

They'll begin training at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday evening before moving to Kumasi on Wednesday to wrap up their preparations for the first game.

Ghana will face off against Madagascar in the first game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, November 17, before travelling to Moroni for the second game against Comoros on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Ghana hope to make a strong start to their campaign as they aim to secure another qualification after participating in four of the last five World Cup tournaments. To achieve this, they'll need to top their qualifying group, which also includes Mali, Central African Republic, and Chad.

The tournament will be co-hosted by USA, Mexico, and Canada in 2026.