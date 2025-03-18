Black Stars players self-motivated for World Cup qualifiers - Sports Minister Kofi Adams

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams insists the Black Stars are motivated for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying games against Chad and Madagascar.

Ghana will play host to Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21 before traveling to Morocco to face Madagascar on March 24, 2025.

Kofi Adams was in attendance when the team opened camp in Accra on Monday ahead of the two crucial games.

“These are players who have been playing at all levels and will wish to play at the biggest level (World Cup). There is no professional footballer who will not want to play at the highest level of football. I have seen that the players themselves are motivated and that is why I am encouraging the media that whatever message we put out there should add to the self-motivation the players already have. It is not about money” he said.

The West African powerhouse has struggled in recent times, falling short in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Ghana is missing the tournament for the first time in over 20-years after finishing bottom in Group F.

Having missed out on AFCON 2025, the Black Stars will be hoping to restore national pride when they take on Chad and Madagascar.

The Black Stars are currently second in Group I with nine points, level with leaders Comoros. The team must secure maximum points to strengthen their qualification bid for the biggest soccer mundial to be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico next year.