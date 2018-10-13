Black Stars players set to return to clubs after win over Kotoko

Black Stars players are expected to fly out of town this weekend after featuring in the special friendly against Asante Kotoko on Friday.

The team will leave Kumasi on Saturday morning to Accra where some will catch connecting flights later that night to their bases.

It is expected that the foreign legion will rejoin their clubs earlier than expected after the double-header against Sierra Leone in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers were cancelled by CAF.

This will afford them time to settle early ahead of the resumption of the major leagues.

Inter Milan are expecting the early return of star player Kwadwo Asamoah to prepare for next week's derby clash against AC Milan.

US-based duo Jonathan Mensah and Harrison of MLS side Columbus Crew are expected to leave on Sunday morning.

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori, who plays for Maritzburg United in South Africa, will also leave on Sunday morning.