Black Stars players should be serious at training - Legend Wilberforce Mfum

Ghanaian football legend Wilberforce Mfum voiced his growing concern over the lacklustre performance of the national team, the Black Stars.

Mfum, who played a pivotal role in Ghana's football history, expressed disappointment in the team's recent displays.

The four-time African champions have faced setbacks in recent years, including surprising losses to teams like Comoros, considered footballing minnows.

Mfum, on Happy FM, admitted to no longer recognizing the Black Stars when watching their matches, emphasising the need for a more serious approach to training.

He remarked, "Recently when the team played in Kumasi, if you watched carefully, you will ask yourself if this is indeed the Black Stars. They should be serious at training."

Mfum did not mince words in his assessment of the current Black Stars squad, stating that many players are not up to the required standard.

He urged the coaching staff to carefully select quality players for the national team, emphasising the importance of bringing in talent that meets the standards expected.

The football great went further to express his dismay, pointing out that some players are making it into the national team despite being in poor form.

He questioned the selection process, suggesting that if officials or coaches are responsible for the choices, transparency is crucial.

Wilberforce Mfum, renowned for his contributions to Ghanaian football, played a significant role in the 1963 African Cup of Nations, where he scored two goals in the final, helping Ghana secure the title. He continued to leave his mark, finishing as the second-leading scorer in the 1968 African Cup of Nations as Ghana finished as runners-up.