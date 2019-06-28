Black Stars players should concentrate on games rather than the "jama"- Tony Yeboah

Former Ghana striker Antony Yeboah has called on players of the Black Stars to remained focused on games at the Nations Cup and stop the excessive "jama" in camp.

The Black Stars of Ghana are known for dancing and singing morale boosting songs-jama- before games at international competitions.

But Yeboah believes the act is becoming too much and it takes a toll on them in games.

According to the former Leeds United goal poacher, the jama sessions makes the players tired before games.

"Sometimes, players got tired after singing jama before a match. The Black Stars lost focus which resulted in conceding an early goal against Benin. It could be as a result of tiredness."

"The players should concentrate on the matches rather than singing jama. It is becoming too much for the players to get involve in such act," he ended.

Ghana began their nations cup campaign with a disappointing 2-2 draw against West African neighbours Benin.

The team need a win in their next game against Cameroon on Saturday to enhances their chances of progress at the tournament in Egypt.