Black Stars players start leaving for their various clubs after successful international break

Players of the Black Stars have started leaving for their various clubs after sealing qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

French-based duo Salis Abdul Samed and Elisha Owusu as well as Stephan Ambrosius and Abdul Fatawu Isshaku have left for their teams ahead of the resumption of the leagues in Europe this weekend.

The rest of the players are expected to also depart on Wednesday.

The Black Stars enjoyed a successful international break after beating the Central African Republic and Liberia.

The team will re-assemble in October for international friendlies against the United States and Mexico as part of preparations for AFCON 2023. It will also serve as preparatory games for the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana are chasing a fifth Africa Cup of Nations title after last winning the competition in 1982.