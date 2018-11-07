Black Stars players to arrive in Kenya on Monday ahead of Ethiopia game

Players of the senior national team, the Black Stars are expected to start arriving in Kenya on Monday to start camping ahead of the AFCON qualify against Ethiopia.

Coach Kwesi Appiah is yet to make the official announcement of his squad for the game in Addis Ababa but not a lot of changes will be made by the 58 year old from the team that were suppose to play Sierra Leone.

Invited players will converge at the resort town of Naivasha which is 76 Km from the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

Ghana's AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone was cancelled following interference by the Sierra Leonean government in the affairs of their Football Association.

The Black Stars will face Ethiopia on November 18th in the 5th round of games in group F of the qualifiers for the Cup of Nations next year.

Ghana sit third in the group and will need a win against East Africans to enhances their chances of qualifying for the biennial championship.

The four-time Africa champions had earlier thrashed the Walias of Ethiopia 5-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium, lost 0-1 away to Kenya and then had their double-header against the Leone Stars last month cancelled.

A decision on those two matches is yet to be made by CAF.