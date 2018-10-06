Black Stars players to start arriving in Ghana today for Sierra Leone clash

Players of the senior national team, the Black Stars will start arriving in Ghana on Monday ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

The team, will begin training on Monday, with the 21 players invited expected to arrive between Monday to Wednesday.

John Boye and Lawrence Ati Zigi will arrive late due to the French Ligue II fixture between Metz and Sochaux.

Ghana will host Sierra Leone in the first leg of the 2019 AFCON qualifiers on next week Thursday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and are set to begin training ahead of the clash on Monday.

“The Black Stars are set to begin training on Monday, October 8, 2018, for the qualifier scheduled for Thursday, October 11, 2018 at the Baba Yara Stadium. The training starts at 3pm” the Normalization said in a statement released.

The Black Stars lead group F of the AFCON qualifiers after thumping Ethiopia 5-0 before losing narrowly to Kenya last month.

Meanwhile, the other teams in the pool have same points with goal difference separating the nations. .