Black Stars players visit Komfo Anokye Hospital after CAR victory

The players, technical team and management members of the senior national team, the Black Stars, visited the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on Tuesday, following their victory over the Central African Republic in the World Cup qualifiers.

The players led by captain Thomas Partey spent time with patients as they encouraged and wished them speedy recovery.

The visit by the team is part of the initiative by the Asantehene to raise funds to renovate the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The team has pledged to support the renovation of the biggest hospital in the Ashanti Region.

"Members of the Ghana Black Stars, the nation's celebrated football team, today visited the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) to throw their weight behind the Asantehene’s Ten Million United States Dollar ($10m) renovation project for the hospital," wrote KATH following the visit of the team.

The Black Stars produced a strong performance to beat the Central African Republic 4-3 and go top of Group I of the qualifiers.

Ghana will return to action in March 2025 to continue the qualifiers as the Black Stars seek to qualify for the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.