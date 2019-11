Ghana's players have voted for the FIFPro CAF Best XI for the year 2019.

The process was supervised by the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) at the team's hotel on Saturday in Accra.

The best players will be announced at the CAF awards ceremony in January.

The Black Stars players are on international assignment and were 2-0 winners over South Africa in their first match of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.