Black Stars players watch NC Special Competition semifinal clash between Hearts and Kotoko

Players of the senior national team, the Black Stars were not left out of the frenzy surrounding the Hearts-Kotoko game in the semifinal of the NC Special Competition.

The team, currently camping in the United Arab Emirates ahead of the Nations Cup in Egypt spent their free time watching Kotoko defeat Hearts of Oak on penalties.

Most of the players watch via Facebook live, where both teams were telecasting the game.

Asamoah Gyan and Felix Annan are known to be true Asante Kotoko faithfuls and enjoyed watching their team beat arch rivals Hearts of Oak.

An entertaining encounter saw the game end 1-1 in 90 minutes after a Fatawu Safiu early strike was cancelled by Christopher Bonney from the spot in the final minute.

Dropped Black Stars defender Mohammed Alhassan missed his spot as Amos Frimpong expertly converted to send the reds to the final of the competition.