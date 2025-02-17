Black Stars psychologist Kris Perquy yet to be licensed in Ghana – Psychology Council

The Ghana Psychology Council has revealed that Kris Perquy, the newly appointed psychologist for the Black Stars, is yet to be registered as a licensed practitioner in the country.

Anna Plange, the Acting Registrar of the Council, made this known in an interview with Citi Sports, stressing that Perquy must undergo the necessary licensing process before officially practicing in Ghana.

The Belgian psychologist, who previously worked with the Belgian Football Association, was appointed as part of the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) efforts to strengthen the Black Stars’ technical setup.

His arrival coincided with the hiring of experienced German coach Winfried Schafer as the team’s Technical Advisor.

“As long as you are coming into the country to practice, you are supposed to be registered and licensed by the Ghana Psychology Council,” Plange stated, adding that the GFA should have initiated the process before Perquy’s appointment.

She further disclosed that the Council has officially written to the GFA regarding the issue but has yet to receive a response.

“The right thing should have been for the GFA to contact us once they intended to appoint him so he could be licensed. We haven’t heard from them yet,” she said.

The situation raises questions about procedural oversight in Perquy’s appointment and whether it could impact his work with the national team.