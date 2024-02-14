Black Stars' recent performances not acceptable - Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif admits

Sports Minister Hon. Mustapha Ussif has strongly expressed discontent over the recent performances of the national football team, the Black Stars.

Describing their showings in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the 2022 World Cup, and the 2023 AFCON as 'not acceptable,' Hon. Ussif highlighted persistent underperformance despite significant government investments.

Addressing the nation's lawmakers, Hon. Ussif did not mince his words, stating, "The Black Stars' performance in the last three major tournaments, namely the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon, 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and 2023 AFCON in Cote D'Ivoire, where Ghana exited at the group stages of all three tournaments, notwithstanding Government's continuous huge investment in the team, is not acceptable."

Ghana faced disappointment in the 2023 AFCON, exiting at the group stage with only two points. Similar exits occurred in the 2021 AFCON and the 2022 World Cup, with one point and three points, respectively.

The Minister's statement raises questions about the team's direction and effectiveness despite substantial financial support from the government.

The Black Stars' premature exit from the just-ended AFCON saw the dismissal of coach Chris Hughton. With the Ghana Football Association currently searching for a replacement, Ghana will be playing again in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June.