Black Stars regroup for recovery session ahead of Central African Republic clash

The Black Stars will hold a recovery training session today, Friday, June 8, 2024, as they continue to prepare for their upcoming match against the Central African Republic on Monday.

The team arrived in Kumasi late in the night after the crucial victory over the Malians at the Stade du Mars.

After their thrilling 2-1 win over Mali in Bamako on Thursday, the team will focus on regaining their strength and freshness today.

Second half goals from Ernest Nuamah and substitute Jordan Ayew ensured Ghana claimed a vital away triumph after coming from behind to secure a win.

The recovery session will involve light exercises and stretching to help the players recover from the physical demands of the match.

Full training is scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, June 9, where the team will work on their tactics and strategies for the upcoming match.

On Sunday, the team will focus on fine-tuning their tactical shape, perfecting their set pieces, and honing their attacking and defensive skills.

With their sights set on securing another crucial win on Monday, the Black Stars are leaving no stone unturned in their preparation.

Head coach Otto Addo will be looking to build on the momentum from their win over Mali and lead his team to victory against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.