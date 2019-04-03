Black Stars scouting for local players from Special Competition ahead of AFCON- Ibrahim Tanko

Deputy coach of the Black Stars, Ibrahim Tanko has revealed that the technical team is scouting for players from the GFA Special Competition as the Nations Cup in Egypt approaches.

Football returned on the domestic scene for the first time in nine months, following the cancellation of the 2018 season after the showing of the Anas documentary dubbed number 12.

Ahead of the nations cup in June, Ibrahim Tanko disclosed coaches of the national team are happy for the return of football and have sent scout to monitor performing players.

"Our wish for the commencement of the league has happened at the right time," he told Kumasi-based Light FM.

‘’We have set scouts at various centers monitoring the players and hopefully, any local player who performs better will be in a pole position to be called to the national team."

Coach Kwesi Appiah has shown his interest in handing local players opportunities, after inviting Kotoko trio Felix Annan, Kwame Bonsu and Amos Frimpong call ups in the last international assignments.